Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 when its sales remained broadly unchanged year-over-year.
The aerospace company reported net sales of $18.6 billion for the final three months of fiscal 2024, compared to $18.9 billion in the same period of 2023.
Net income decreased sharply to $527 million or $2.22 per share in the December quarter from$1.9 billion or $7.58 per share in the prior-year quarter. In the latest quarter, net profit included $1.7 billion of losses related to classified program.
“In the year, we invested over $3 billion in advancing our nation’s security through research and development and capital investment to support our customers’ missions, drive innovation, and transform our operations with the latest digital and manufacturing technologies,” said Lockheed Martin’s CEO Jim Taiclet.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q4 2024 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales were $4.9 billion, down 0.8% from the same period last year. Organic sales were up 2.3%. Net income
General Motors (GM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $47.7 billion. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $2.96 billion, or $1.64 per
Verizon’s subscriber growth fuels strong fiscal 2025 outlook
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) last week posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued positive guidance, encouraged by the steady increase in subscriptions. The company’s network is expected to become stronger and