Key highlights from Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q4 2023 earnings results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales were $18.9 billion compared to $19 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings were $1.86 billion, or $7.58 per share, compared to $1.91 billion, or $7.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $7.90.
For fiscal year 2024, net sales are expected to be $68.5-70.0 billion and EPS is expected to be $25.65-26.35.
