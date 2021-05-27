Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Box Earnings: All you need to know from Box Inc. Q1 2022 financial results
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended April 30, 2021.
First quarter GAAP net loss was $14.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.17 per share in first quarter of 2021.
Revenue increased 10% to $202.4 million.
“Q1 was an excellent start to the year, highlighted by strong billings, RPO, and revenue growth, in addition to increased profitability. As we build on this momentum and continue to focus on driving profitable growth, we’re well positioned to accelerate revenue growth over time and achieve our long-term financial targets.”Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO
