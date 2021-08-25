Box Earnings: All you need to know from Box Inc. Q2 2022 financial results

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended July 31, 2021.

Revenue increased 12% to $214.5 million.

Second-quarter GAAP net loss was $12.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2021.