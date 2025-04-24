Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Bristol-Myers Squibb swings to profit in Q1 2025; revenue drops
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported net profit for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss last year. The biotechnology company’s revenues declined 6% in Q1.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $2.46 million or $1.20 per share in the March quarter, compared to a loss of $11.9 billion or $5.89 per share in the comparable period last year. Adjusted profit was $1.80 per share in Q1, compared to a loss per share of $4.40 in the first quarter of 2024.
March-quarter revenues decreased 6% from last year to $11.2 billion. The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.70 to $7.00.
