Broadcom Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) will report its second-quarter 2024 results today at 4:15 pm ET. Over the years, the semiconductor company constantly expanded its portfolio to areas like enterprise software solutions.
It is estimated that adjusted profit increased to $10.84 per share in the April quarter from $10.32 per share last year. The market is looking for revenues of $12.03 billion for Q2, sharply higher than the $8.73 billion revenue the company delivered a year earlier.
In the first quarter, revenues rose to $11.96 billion from $8.92 billion in the prior-year period and came in above analysts’ forecast. Adjusted earnings were $10.99 per share in the January quarter, compared to $10.33 per share in Q1 2023. Unadjusted profit declined sharply to $1.33 billion or $2.84 per share from $3.77 billion or $8.80 per share a year earlier.
