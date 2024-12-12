Broadcom Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2024 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET. The market is looking for an increase in revenues and earnings.

Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.39 per share in the October quarter from $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Q4 revenue is expected to increase about 51% year-over-year to $14.06 billion.

In the third quarter, revenues rose to $13.07 billion from $8.88 billion in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings were $1.24 per share, up 18% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $1.88 billion or $0.40 per share in Q3, compared to a profit of $3.3 billion or $0.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.