Broadcom Q4 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and profit.
Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.87 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. It is estimated that Q4 revenue increased about 24% year-over-year to $17.46 billion.
In the third quarter of 2025, revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $15.9 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.69 per share in Q3, up 36% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $4.1 billion or $0.85 per share in the July quarter.
