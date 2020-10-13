Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
C Earnings: All you need to know about Citigroup Q3 2020 earnings results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues fell 7% to $17.3 billion hurt by lower revenues in Global Consumer Banking and Corporate/Other.
Net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared to $4.9 billion, or $2.07 per share, last year.
End-of-period deposits totaled $1.3 trillion, up 16% from the prior-year period.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 2020 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the third quarter was $9.44 billion, or
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 earnings: Infographic
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported a 2% increase in Q3 revenues to $21.1 billion, beating
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Oct. 12
Despite uncertainties, investors kept hopes high on a COVID-related economic stimulus this week. Riding on the positive sentiments from last week, major US indexes made steady gains throughout the last