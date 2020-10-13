Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

C Earnings: All you need to know about Citigroup Q3 2020 earnings results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues fell 7% to $17.3 billion hurt by lower revenues in Global Consumer Banking and Corporate/Other.

Net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared to $4.9 billion, or $2.07 per share, last year.

End-of-period deposits totaled $1.3 trillion, up 16% from the prior-year period.

Prior Performance

Citigroup Q2 2020 earnings
Also Read:  Major earnings conferences to watch for the week of Sept. 28

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 2020 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the third quarter was $9.44 billion, or

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 earnings: Infographic

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported a 2% increase in Q3 revenues to $21.1 billion, beating

Earnings reports to watch for the week of Oct. 12

Despite uncertainties, investors kept hopes high on a COVID-related economic stimulus this week. Riding on the positive sentiments from last week, major US indexes made steady gains throughout the last

Tags

investment bankingMost ReadTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top