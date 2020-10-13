C Earnings: All you need to know about Citigroup Q3 2020 earnings results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues fell 7% to $17.3 billion hurt by lower revenues in Global Consumer Banking and Corporate/Other.

Net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared to $4.9 billion, or $2.07 per share, last year.

End-of-period deposits totaled $1.3 trillion, up 16% from the prior-year period.

Prior Performance

