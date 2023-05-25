Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q4 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue was $8.5 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year, both on a reported and organic basis.
On a GAAP basis, net income decreased 21% to $1.179 billion while EPS dropped 20% to $0.88, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.57 increased 3% YoY.
For FY2024, organic revenue is expected to grow 4.0-4.5% while adjusted EPS is projected to be $5.00-5.10.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Everything you need to know about Movado’s Q1 2024 earnings
Luxury watchmaker, Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) on Thursday reported lower adjusted earnings and net sales for the first quarter of 2024. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. First-quarter
BBY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Best Buy’s Q1 2024 financial results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue totaled $9.5 billion compared to $10.6 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
Earnings: Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 adj. profit declines; revenue down 13%
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues. The Santa Clara-headquartered tech firm reported adjusted earnings of