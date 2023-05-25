Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q4 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue was $8.5 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year, both on a reported and organic basis.

On a GAAP basis, net income decreased 21% to $1.179 billion while EPS dropped 20% to $0.88, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.57 increased 3% YoY.

For FY2024, organic revenue is expected to grow 4.0-4.5% while adjusted EPS is projected to be $5.00-5.10.

Prior performance