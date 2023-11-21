Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Medtronic (MDT) Q2 2024 adj. earnings decline despite revenue growth

Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024, despite an increase in revenues.

Medtronic Q2 2024 earnings infographic

Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, dropped 4% annually to $1.25 per share. Meanwhile, unadjusted net profit more than doubled to $909 million or $0.68 per share during the three-month period.

All four operating segments expanded in the October quarter, driving up total revenues to about $8 billion. The management expects organic revenue to grow 4.75% in fiscal 2024.

Prior Performance

  • Medtronic Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 revenue jumps on record data center business

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled to $18.12 billion, mainly reflecting strong growth in the data center business. GAAP net income surged to

HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q4 2023 earnings results

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 6.5% year-over-year to $13.8 billion. Net earnings were $974 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to

Key takeaways from Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings report

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stayed red on Tuesday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2024 and lowered its guidance for the

Tags

Medical DevicesMost Readpharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top