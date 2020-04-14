Key Numbers From JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first quarter earnings season today. The banking giant reported net income of $2.86Bil or $0.78 per share. Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) net income was down 95% to $191 million. Due to COVID-19 impact and continued pressure on oil prices, JPM’s provision for credit losses increased $6.8 billion to $8.3 billion. JPM shares gained over 3% immediately following the announcement.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO commented on the Q1 2020 results: