Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2024 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue was $41.9 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Managed net revenue was $42.5 billion, up 8% YoY.
Net income grew 6% to $13.4 billion while EPS rose 8% to $4.44 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations but the stock dropped over 3% in premarket hours on Friday.
Average loans were up 16% while average deposits were up 2% during the quarter.
Prior performance
