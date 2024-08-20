Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Medtronic (MDT) reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2025
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025.
First-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 3% year-over-year to $1.23 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit climbed to $1.04 billion or $0.80 per share in Q1 from $791 million or $0.59 per share in the same period of 2023.
The main operating segments expanded in the July quarter, driving up total revenues to about $7.9 billion. The management expects organic revenue to grow 4.5-5.0% in fiscal 2025.
