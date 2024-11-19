Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MDT Earnings: Highlights of Medtronic’s Q2 2025 financial results
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported a modest increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025.
Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 1% year-over-year to $1.26 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit climbed to $1.27 billion or $0.99 per share in Q2 from $909 million or $0.68 per share in the same period of 2024.
All four operating segments registered growth in the October quarter, driving up total revenues to about $8.4 billion. The management expects organic revenue to grow 4.75-5.0% in fiscal 2025.
Prior Performance
