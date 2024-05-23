Key metrics from Medtronic’s (MDT) Q4 2024 earnings results

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $8.6 billion, up 0.5% on a reported basis and 5.4% on an organic basis.

Net income decreased 45% to $654 million and EPS fell 44% to $0.49 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 7% to $1.46.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects organic revenue growth of 4-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $5.40-5.50.

