Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Medtronic (MDT) Q3 2024 revenue rises 5%; adj. earnings flat
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024 when the company’s adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year.
Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $1.30 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit increased to $1.32 million or $0.99 per share in Q3 from $1.22 billion or $0.92 per share in the same period of 2023.
All four operating segments expanded in the January quarter, driving up total revenues to about $8.1 billion. The management expects organic revenue to grow 4.75-5.00% in fiscal 2024.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Home Depot (HD) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $34.8 billion, down 2.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 3.5%. Net earnings were $2.8
Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report Q4 2024 results. Here is what to expect
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the frontrunner in providing cutting-edge solutions to enterprises for ramping up their generative AI deployments. The chipmaker is thriving on the rapid transition
Hasbro vs. Mattel: Here’s how these toymakers fared in Q4 2023
Leading toymakers Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported their fourth quarter 2023 earnings results this month. Both companies performed differently, with Hasbro coming out of a