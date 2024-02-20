Medtronic (MDT) Q3 2024 revenue rises 5%; adj. earnings flat

Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024 when the company’s adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year.

Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $1.30 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit increased to $1.32 million or $0.99 per share in Q3 from $1.22 billion or $0.92 per share in the same period of 2023.

All four operating segments expanded in the January quarter, driving up total revenues to about $8.1 billion. The management expects organic revenue to grow 4.75-5.00% in fiscal 2024.

Prior Performance