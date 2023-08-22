Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the same period last year.

GAAP net income decreased 15% to $791 million while EPS fell 16% to $0.59 from last year. Adjusted EPS rose 6% to $1.20.

The company raised its FY2024 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% versus the prior range of 4.0-4.5%. It also increased its adjusted EPS guidance to $5.08-5.16 from the prior range of $5.00-5.10.

