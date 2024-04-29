DPZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Domino’s Q1 2024 financial results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 5.9% year-over-year to $1.08 billion.

Net income increased 20.1% to $125.8 million while EPS rose 22.2% to $3.58 compared to last year.

US same-store sales grew 5.6% while international same-store sales grew 0.9%.

On April 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024, to be paid on June 28, 2024.

Prior performance