Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
DPZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Domino’s Q1 2024 financial results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 5.9% year-over-year to $1.08 billion.
Net income increased 20.1% to $125.8 million while EPS rose 22.2% to $3.58 compared to last year.
US same-store sales grew 5.6% while international same-store sales grew 0.9%.
On April 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024, to be paid on June 28, 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from IBM’s first-quarter 2024 earnings report
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) this week reported mixed results for the first three months of fiscal 2024, with earnings beating and revenues missing analysts’ estimates. After spinning off
Snap (SNAP): Four noteworthy points from the Q1 earnings report
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) jumped 30% on Friday, a day after the company delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2024. Revenue and earnings increased year-over-year and
CVX Earnings: Chevron reports lower revenue and profit for Q1 2024
Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in net profit and revenues. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $5.50 billion or