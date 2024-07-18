Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2024 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.09 billion.

Net income increased 29.8% to $142 million and EPS grew 30.8% to $4.03 compared to last year.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

US same-store sales growth was 4.8% while international same-store sales growth was 2.1%.

The Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024, to be paid on September 30, 2024.

The stock plunged over 11% in premarket hours on Thursday.

