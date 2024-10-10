Infographic: Domino’s Pizza Q3 2024 earnings beat estimates

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported higher third-quarter revenues and a net profit that is broadly unchanged year-over-year. Meanwhile, earnings came in above Wall Street’s forecasts.

The company reported net income of $146.9 million or $4.19 per share for the third quarter, compared to $147.7 million or $4.18 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts were looking for lower earnings for Q3.

Net revenues increased 5% annually to $1.08 billion in the August quarter and came in line with analysts’ expectations. Domestic comparable-store sales grew 3% annually.

Domino’s opened 208 new stores in the third quarter and closed 136 units. It had a total of 21,002 stores at the end of the quarter.

Prior Performance