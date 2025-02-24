Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 2.9% year-over-year to $1.44 billion, driven mainly by higher supply chain and US franchise advertising revenues.
Net income grew 7.7% to $169.4 million and earnings per share rose 9.2% to $4.89 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings both missed expectations, causing the stock to fall over 4% in premarket hours on Monday.
Global retail sales grew 4.4% and US same store sales grew 0.4% in the quarter.
The company announced a 15% increase to its quarterly dividend. It declared a dividend of $1.74 per common share for shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025, to be paid on March 28, 2025.
Prior performance
