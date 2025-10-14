Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q3 2025 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 6.2% year-over-year to $1.14 billion.

Net income decreased 5.2% to $139.3 million while earnings per share declined 2.6% to $4.08 compared to last year.

US same-store sales grew 5.2% while international same-store sales grew 1.7%. Global retail sales growth was 6.3%.