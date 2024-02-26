Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose to $1.40 billion from $1.39 billion in the same period last year.

Net income was $157.2 million, or $4.48 per share, compared to $158.3 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

On February 21, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a 25% increase to its per share quarterly dividend and a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend was declared on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024, to be paid on March 29, 2024.

