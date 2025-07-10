CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q4 adj. profit drops, misses estimates

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported lower sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025. Results missed analysts’ estimates.
Net sales were $2.78 billion in the May quarter, compared to $2.91 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales decreased 3.5% year-over-year during the quarter. Sales fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.
Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.53 per share in Q4 from $0.61 per share in the year-ago quarter, missing analysts’ forecasts. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $256 million or $0.53 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $567.3 million or $1.18 per share in the same period of 2024.
Most Popular
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Operating revenue remained flat versus the year-ago quarter at $16.64 billion. GAAP net income increased 63% year-over-year
PepsiCo likely to report weak Q2 results as North America demand slumps
After entering fiscal 2025 on a low note, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is gearing up to publish its second-quarter results. The company is facing sales pressure amid geopolitical tensions and
Bank earnings preview: These banking leaders will report Q2 2025 results next week, what to expect
The earnings season is set to kick off next week with quarterly reports from a number of leading banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Wells