CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q4 adj. profit drops, misses estimates

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported lower sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025. Results missed analysts’ estimates.

Net sales were $2.78 billion in the May quarter, compared to $2.91 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales decreased 3.5% year-over-year during the quarter. Sales fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.53 per share in Q4 from $0.61 per share in the year-ago quarter, missing analysts’ forecasts. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $256 million or $0.53 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $567.3 million or $1.18 per share in the same period of 2024.