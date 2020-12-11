Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 09, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Rebecca Gardy — Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark A. Clouse — President and Chief Executive Officer

Mick Beekhuizen — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Capital — Analyst

Tom Palmer — JP Morgan — Analyst

Jason English — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Chris Growe — Stifel — Analyst

Steve Powers — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

David Palmer — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Rob Dickerson — Jefferies — Analyst

__________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Mon 14

QD Qudian Inc. Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Dec 14, 2020
Tue 15

CTK CooTek (Cayman) Inc Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Dec 15, 2020
Tue 15

MTSC MTS Systems Corp Q4 2020

Dec 15, 2020

View More…

 

Most Popular

Broadcom beats in Q4, announces management rejig

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The chipmaker reported Q4 revenue of $6.47 billion, up 12% year-over-year, and higher than the

ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle Corp. Q2 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE :ORCL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $0.80 per

Key highlights from Costco (COST) Q1 2021 earnings results

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 16.9% to $42.35 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income was

Listen On

Tags

Food and Beverages

Related Articles

Top