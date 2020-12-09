Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 7% year-over-year to $2.34 billion, driven by strength in the Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company rose 86% to $309 million while EPS grew 82% to $1.02. Adjusted EPS increased 31% to $1.02.

For Q2 2021, Campbell expects net sales to increase 5-7% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 12-15% to $0.81-0.83.

