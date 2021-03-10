Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales rose 5% year-over-year to $2.27 billion, reflecting continued elevated demand for Campbell’s brands.
Net income rose to $245 million while EPS grew 43% to $0.80. Adjusted EPS increased 17% to $0.84.
