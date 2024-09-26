Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

CarMax (KMX) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total net sales and operating revenues dipped around 1% year-over-year to $7 billion.

Net earnings increased 12% to $132.8 million while EPS rose 13% to $0.85 compared to last year.

Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 352,478, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

