Infographic: CarMax reports earnings for Q4 2021

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results today before the opening bell.

The car retail company reported Q4 total sales and operating revenues of $5.16 billion up 4% year-over-year. Net income decreased to $209.9 million or $1.27 per share compared to $214.9 million or $1.30 per share in the previous year.

“Story will be updated soon”