Chevron Corp. (CVX) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income amounted to $25.2 billion compared to $36.3 billion in the year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to Chevron Corporation was $665 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a loss of $6.6 billion, or $3.51 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.01.

At the end of FY2020, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $5.6 billion.