Cisco Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

The company recently guided Q2 revenues in the range of $13.75 billion to 13.95 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $0.89 and 0.91. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.91 per share on revenues of $13.87 billion for the January quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $12.79 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter, Cisco reported revenues of $13.8 billion, down 6% year-over-year. Reported earnings per share declined by 24% to $0.68 in Q1 and adjusted earnings dropped 18% to $0.91 per share.