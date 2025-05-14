Cisco Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to report third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Cisco’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
As per the company’s latest guidance, third-quarter 2025 revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.1 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $0.90 and 0.92. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $14.06 billion for the April quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $12.7 billion reported in the third quarter of 2024.
For the second quarter of 2025, Cisco reported revenues of $14.0 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Reported earnings per share declined by 6% to $0.61 in Q2 while adjusted earnings rose 8% to $0.94 per share.
