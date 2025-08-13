Cisco Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is all set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Cisco’s Q4 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Recently, the management said it expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $0.96 and 0.98. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $14.62 billion for the July quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $13.64 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the third quarter of 2025, Cisco reported revenues of $14.1 billion, compared to $12.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings increased to $0.96 per share in Q3 from $0.88 per share in the same period last year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Target (TGT) is preparing to report Q2 2025 earnings. Here’s what to expect
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) had an unimpressive start to the fiscal year, with first-quarter sales and net profit declining from last year and missing estimates. While the market environment has
What to look for when Lowe’s (LOW) reports Q2 2025 earnings results
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were up 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 14% over the past month. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its
Earnings Preview: Applied Materials expected to post strong Q3 results on AI demand
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), a market leader in materials engineering solutions for chipmaking, is preparing to report results for its third quarter this week. The market will be closely