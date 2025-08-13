Cisco Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is all set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

Recently, the management said it expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $0.96 and 0.98. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $14.62 billion for the July quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $13.64 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2025, Cisco reported revenues of $14.1 billion, compared to $12.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings increased to $0.96 per share in Q3 from $0.88 per share in the same period last year.