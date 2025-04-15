Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q1 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Both revenues and net income increased year-over-year.

In the March quarter, net profit was $4.1 billion or $1.96 per share, compared to $3.37 billion or $1.58 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings beat estimates.

First-quarter revenues increased to $21.6 billion from $21.1 billion in the prior year quarter and topped expectations. The top-line growth was driven by growth in each of the company’s five interconnected businesses, largely offset by a decline in all other businesses.

