CMG Earnings: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2025 results

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), a leading fast-casual restaurant chain, on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total revenue was $3.0 billion in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable restaurant sales increased 0.3% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings, on a per-share basis, came in at $0.29 in the September quarter, vs. $0.27 in Q3 2024. Unadjusted net income was $382.1 million or $0.29 per share in the third quarter, compared to $387.4 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Scott Boatwright, Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle, said, “Our best-in-class teams are focused on doubling down on restaurant execution, sharpening our marketing message, accelerating menu innovation, and creating more engaging digital experiences to ensure we emerge stronger and get back to driving positive transaction growth.”