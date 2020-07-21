The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Timothy K. Leveridge — Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I’m here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and John Murphy, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that we've posted schedules under the Financial Information tab in the Investor section of our company website at www.coca-colacompany.com. These schedules reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures which may be referred to by our senior executives during this morning's discussion to our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

In addition, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning long-term earnings objectives and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and in the company’s most recent periodic SEC report.

Following prepared remarks this morning, we'll turn the call over to your questions. Now let me turn the call over to James.

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim, and good morning everyone. We’ve just closed the books on what has arguably been the toughest and most complex quarter in Coca-Cola history. And given the global pandemic, of course, this comes as no surprise. From the initial lockdowns and closures of hundreds of thousands of our customer outlets to the gradual reopening and now another round of spikes in various countries, the impacts have been profound. In this challenging environment, we’ve seen some remarkable actions around the world. And I’d like to express my thanks to the countless people on the frontlines who are working to improve our communities worldwide. And I’d also like to recognize my colleagues across The Coca-Cola Company and our bottling system for their tireless efforts in prioritizing the safety of our people, ensuring the resiliency of our supply chain, supporting our millions of customers globally and for being a force of good in their communities.

As we navigated the quarter, we used a combination of focus and flexibility to manage through what we believe will be the peak levels of global lockdown. John will discuss the results in further detail, but as you think about the quarter and consider the future, I’d like to highlight the strong relationship of our performance with the intersection of two key factors. The trajectory of our business trend in the near term is closely linked to the size of our away-from-home business in any given country and the level of lockdowns in the market. For example, markets like Western Europe which had high levels of restrictions and a meaningful away-from-home exposures and India, which had an intense lockdown, experienced significant impacts. However, many of our Latin American markets with less restrictive measures and a lower away-from-home presence fared better.

Further, as we went through the quarter and restrictions generally eased globally, our business saw improvements from the 25% volume declines in April to the single-digit declines we are seeing now in July. The Lockdowns also affected our share performance in the quarter. Our underlying performance in any RTD was positive and benefited from strong share gains in the at-home channel. However, this was entirely offset by a full point of negative channel mix due to the away-from-home pressure where we have strong shares. And as on-premise begins to revive, we fully expect to return to share growth and we are already seeing sequential improvements in monthly trends.

Moving forward, we are maintaining that same level of focus on flexibility that helped us navigate the quarter as we focus on winning during the reopening phases. Thankfully, a good starting point matters as is system we went into the crisis in a strong position and the system has rallied. There is a sense of optimism about what is possible as we move forward. Importantly, we are leveraging the crisis as a catalyst to accelerate the business transformation that was already underway. And we remain guided by our purpose, which is to refresh the world and make a difference. And we are clear on how we will emerge stronger. We will win more consumers, gain share, maintain strong system economics, strengthen our impact across our stakeholders, and equip our organization to win in the future.

And as we think about that future, there are two important points I’d like to make. In addition to the near-term realities of the pandemic and consumer shifts, the uncertainty around the trajectory of the macroeconomic environment is significant. We generally align with forecast that imply the global economy could take two to three years to fully recover, notwithstanding the macros and also its return to pre-COVID level and to do this ahead of the economic recovery. Second, we see the underlying structural reasons that beverages for life strategy with the consumer at the heart of everything we do remains essential. The commercial beverage industry will remain vibrant in the years to come. We know consumers will continue to spend more on commercial beverages and they will continue to demand greater choice. This drives the need for a broad, strong portfolio and a path towards scaled distribution system to supply that demand.

Our beverages for life vision began a transformation of the organization, supported by a refreshed culture focused on a growth mindset. We are already well on our way down this path and seeing good results. The pandemic is prompting us to move even faster. At CAGNY, earlier this year, we introduced the key elements of that strategy to accelerate top-line growth And maximize returns. We recognize that some elements need to evolve and all those need to be pushed harder to reflect the new reality. So, we are accelerating our strategy across five priorities.

First, we are prioritizing a portfolio that combines strong global brands plus regional and scaled local brands to address critical age cohorts, need-based and drinking occasions. Second, we are establishing a more disciplined innovation framework and a new path forward for increased marketing effectiveness and efficiency. Third, we are strengthening our RGM and execution capabilities to drive relevance and responsiveness. And to capitalize on these initiatives, we are enhancing our system collaboration and capturing supply chain efficiencies to fuel growth. And as a result, we are continuing to evolve our organization to support the accelerated strategy and invest in new capabilities to accomplish these objectives. John will discuss how we are leveraging each of these initiatives to drive improved return and prioritize our capital allocation to the most attractive opportunities. Turning to the portfolio. At the outset of the pandemic, our goal was to ruthlessly prioritize core brands and SKUs to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain. In China, we placed a big emphasis on our Sparkling portfolio during the height of the lockdown. And as a result, the category grew 14% in volume this quarter, led by trademark Coke with strong growth in Zero Sugar offerings. The learnings from the last several months and the insights-marked [Phonetic] already accelerated SKU rationalization has convinced us to go even deeper on this opportunity by streamlining brands. We are shifting to prioritizing fewer but bigger and stronger brands across various consumer needs. At the same time, we need to do a better job nurturing and growing smaller, more enduring propositions and exiting some zombie brands not just on the SKUs. As a reference point, of our 400 master brands, more than half are single-country brands with little to no scale. The total combined revenue of those brands is approximately 2% of our total. They’re growing slower than the company average but each one still requires resources and investments. So in the case of a brand like Odwalla and its chilled direct store delivery, which has struggled over the last several years, we started to stop operations effective July the 31. This gives us the flexibility to support our investments in brands like Minute Maid and Simply and to continue to scale rising stars like Topo Chico.

Turning to innovation and marketing. Innovation remains critical to our beverages for life strategy and launch activity has been on the rise over several years. While this expansion of innovation has been a considerable growth driver for the Coke System, many launches failed to escape the tail and struggled to grow. We can do better. We believe the best way forward is to be more choiceful and target bigger, more scalable bets and be disciplined in our experimentation. Over time, our leader, challenger and explore brands can grow to positions that deliver scale and profitability. We are raising the bar and adding more discipline to our innovation pipeline against the fine criterias, either recruiting new consumers, increasing the frequency of existing consumers and/or being margin accretive. We are leading with global bets like the continued opportunity with reduced sugar offerings in brand Coke. We also continue a high potential regional and local bets like AHA-flavored sparkling water in the U.S. AHA captured double-digit retail value share in its first 18 week and has even more potential given its wide appeal. With consumers prioritizing health, safety and hygiene even more, there is a runway for innovation in functional benefits and contactless solutions. We’ll prioritize innovation centers on products, packaging and equipment. Last week, for example, we announced the introduction of touchless Freestyle machines in the U.S., which allows consumers to choose and pour drinks from their phones in just a few seconds without the need to create an account or download an app. This is an example of leveraging increased flexibility to create a solution, test it and roll it out in a few months. In addressing our marketing effectiveness and efficiency, we are targeting several areas to improve how we do things. In effect, taking a fresh approach to ensure all our investments have a future role. We are increasing our focus on the cut through quality of our messages and there are alignment with in-market execution plans through purpose-driven occasion-based initiatives. The next phase of our global campaign that started with the pandemic is going live now with a large program pairing Coca Meal. ‘Together Tastes Better’ will kick off in the U.S., that will be rolled out globally. Open to that are another holistic program, invites the world to enjoy the simple and important things in life, and will also be introduced this summer across multiple media channels. These campaigns are designed to be flexible and were created for Coca-Cola teams around the world to tailor and localize their markets and platforms. They’re a prime example of how driving maximum impact generates with focused investment. Further, on the efficiency side, we are pushing on marketing ratios and reassessing our overall marketing return on investment on everything from ad viewership across traditional media to improving effectiveness in digital.

Turning to RGM and execution. Beyond these brand and innovation initiatives, we are deploying our capabilities in Revenue Growth Management and execution to adapt to changing channel dynamics. Providing beverages people desire at price they can afford is increasingly important, given the macroeconomic pressures could be substantial and enduring. By segmenting our markets to provide solutions to fit every budget, Revenue Growth Management also creates opportunity to deliver value through more profitable channels and premium packages. RGM is not just about price. It is about offering a range of solutions to consumers at every part of the value chain and balancing profitability to maintain and grow our consumer base. In the case of Latin America, we’re moving quickly to increase our refillable offerings to address affordability. At the same time, in Japan, we’re working to decouple the 500 ml Coke offering to a larger and smaller pack options to help drive both transactions and enhance our revenue per case. Beyond RGM, we are working with our bottling partners to improve execution by addressing changing channel dynamics and supporting our customers, be it through periods of elevated demand like we’ve seen in grocery and modern trade or the lockdown-related challenges we’re seeing in on-premise spots. In Europe, we launched a new campaign ‘Open Like Never Before’ as a means to support on-premise reopening as well as smaller independent outlets and at-home occasions. In the U.S., we’ve helped over 300,000 of our foodservice outlets manage through the lockdown and now we are there to help them get back and be stronger than ever through initiatives like our rapid response resource. We are continuing to invest heavily in executing digital strategies to drive sales, efficiencies, and data analytics across our business. We recently appointed a Global VP of offline to online digital transformation to work closely with leaders across the system to unify and scale our e-commerce and digital strategy. We are aggressively going up in the omnichannel opportunity with the consumer at the center. Partnering with a large e-commerce platform in China, we increased our system revenue through that customer by 65% during the recent 618 Festival, the largest mid-year shopping festival in China. Our partnerships with third-party aggregators are driving incidents as consumers quickly migrate to mobile delivery for groceries and prepared meals. For instance, working with large restaurant delivery intermediaries in North America, we added value bundles to over 4,500 restaurant venues in the quarter. We’re also accelerating our B2B platforms to streamline the value chain with modern trade. In the U.S., we’ve added more than 8,000 outlets to the myCoke digitized ordering platform just this quarter, allowing a content with this relationship with our customers. Finally, we’re experimenting with direct to consumer by expanding platforms like Coca-Cola Into Our World throughout Latin America. This Web-based solution delivers to homes as quickly as the next day and currently enjoys one million household users at a healthy double-digit growth rate. To execute these initiatives with speed and effectiveness, we’ve worked closely with our bottling partners through the crisis. The connectivity across the system has been extraordinary. In the last few months, we’ve held global and regional system meetings with leadership, allowing us to accomplish even more than we thought possible. We will continue this increased engagement and sharing of best practices with our bottlers from top to bottom post-pandemic as we recognize the opportunity to collaborate even more closely across the supply chain and to leverage our collective global scale. Ultimately we aspire to grow faster system-wide and deliver stronger results that will enable us to continue investing and putting our purpose into action.

Turning to the organization. Since we’ve set out on the beverages for life journey, we have evolved our organization every step of the way and we continue to do so to ensure structure follows strategy. To focus on a growth portfolio of profitable brands with quality leadership positions that is supported by an efficient and effective marketing model, we need to be flexible. Our system is continuing to move further away from a complicated three dimensional organizational structure to more of a network model, improving our agility and maximizing scale. As the pandemic acts as a catalyst to accelerate our strategy, our organization is moving into the future faster too. And we must set up properly to empower our system to win. This will require us to reallocate people resources and could mean some reductions due to our evolving approach. There is no doubt that we faced significant pressures in the second quarter but we exited the quarter with promising signs the most challenging period is indeed behind us in much of the world. There is still a lot of work to do. There is no doubt the world will be different following the crisis. In many ways, the future is coming out as faster than ever. We are embracing the changes and pivoting our business to take advantage of new opportunities. We are poised as a system to accelerate our transformation to return to driving growth for years to come. Before I hand the call over to John, I’d like to take a moment to comment on the social justice movements that had significant impacts around the world. Let me be clear, as it stands, there is no place for racism or institutionalized inequality in the world. We are taking an active approach and focusing our efforts on listening, leading, investing and advocating. We are engaging stakeholders, employees and other business leaders and we’ve paused social media for the time being while we review our policies to ensure a higher level of accountability and transparency. We recently committed to spend an incremental $500 million with black-owned suppliers and are actively contributing to communities on this important issue. With that, John will discuss our results and provide more details on how we plan to drive returns as our increased focus provides the flexibility we need.

John Murphy — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, James. And good morning everyone. I’d like to spend my time this morning focused on three things. One, some commentary on the quarter and the rest of year outlook. Two, thoughts on the broader and longer term implications to value creation for our company and our system. And, finally, on our capital allocation priorities.

As expected, our second quarter was one with significant hurdles to overcome as lockdown and social distancing requirements placed profound pressures on our customers and consumers. In the second quarter, volumes were down 16% driven by declines in higher revenue per case away-from-home channels. Organic revenues declined 26% driven by a 22% decline in concentrate shipments and a 4% decline in price/mix. The gap between concentrate shipments and unit cases this quarter is attributable to cycling the timing of shipments from last year, primarily in EMEA and Latin America, along with rationalization of stock levels after some safety stock building in the first quarter.

The majority of the price/mix pressure during the quarter was driven by segment mix from meaningful declines in our cost of business in Global Ventures, as well as Bottling Investments. Underlying gross margin was down approximately 300 basis points, primarily driven by volume declines in capital intensive finished goods businesses like Costa, foodservice in North America and our Bottling Investments, in addition to negative package and channel mix pressure.

Despite the significant pressure of top-line and gross margin, in addition to the currency headwinds, comparable operating margins were only slightly lower than last year, given the effective management of our SG&A expenses. While we had a considerable amounts of leverage during the quarter from cost management, part of it is attributable to timing due to modifying our full-year marketing spend forecast, which included an adjustment from the first quarter.

As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to hold off on providing full year guidance, given the amounts of uncertainty that remains. That said, there are some factors worth highlighting as you think about the second half. While we believe the second quarter will be the most severely impacted, we do expect the top-line trajectory to continue to correlate closely to the level of mobility of consumers and the health of the away-from-home channels, as James discussed earlier. The pandemic is not behind us. There is still good reason to be cautious as global COVID infections continue to increase with case growth generally shifting from developed to emerging markets.

While we are seeing sequential improvements, recovery will likely not be linear. Some markets that were recovering are having a second spike in cases like we’re seeing in Iran, Australia, Romania and here in the United States. Depending on the trajectory of recovery in away-from-home, channel and package mix will continue to put pressure on our gross margin. At the same time, while we do expect continued cost savings in the back half, the amount of leverage should moderate as we look to accelerate our marketing investments, given improving ROI characteristics in a number of markets. I’d also add that if the top-line improves faster than expectations, we are prepared to reinvest more aggressively to further strengthen our position heading into 2021.

And finally, moving to below the line, in an effort to extend the duration of our outstanding debt in the first half, we issued $11.5 billion of long term maturities, resulting in higher interest expense. While we firmly believe this is the right thing to do longer term, you will continue to see a year-over-year increase in interest expense in the back half of the year.

James laid out the approach we are taking on the portfolio, innovation, marketing, execution and system efficiencies to return our company to top-line growth at the high end of our growth algorithm. We believe strongly in our future being propelled by top-line growth, but we also appreciate the top-line must ultimately create value that meets or exceeds our shareholder expectations. To this end, we are focused on the following critical objectives. First, we are defining, even more sharply, the optimal set of our P&L and balance sheet. We have developed a clear mission, strategic drivers and financial expectations for each of our business segments and have set objectives to improve margins and free cash flow across the board. We’ll leverage these improved returns and invest what is needed to fund continued growth, while ensuring our balance sheet remains fit for purpose for our future needs.

Second, opportunities abound because of this more efficient growth. As James discussed earlier, we are moving with speed to optimize marketing spend, consolidated behind our growth portfolio and business segment priorities. Using our productivity mindset, we are continuing to uncover cost saving opportunities across the supply chain and operating expenses. While the hallmark of our business is winning locally with our consumers and customers, we continue to see opportunities to scale several services across the system to unlock synergies. In addition, as we evolve the organization to follow the strategy, this too will drive better resource allocation. And as James mentioned, our global system will continue to collaborate as our strategy accelerates and evolves and together, we are working to be nimbler to sustain the growth that follows.

As we pursue these objectives, our capital allocation priorities remain the same – reinvest for appropriates in the business to drive momentum And continue to grow the dividends, returning cash to our shareholders. M&A and share repurchase are unlikely to play a prominent role in the near term. Our balance sheet is strong and we remain confident in our liquidity position as we continue to navigate through the crisis. As we work through the system to manage through the current challenges caused by COVID-19, our bottlers are not immune to the effects of the business disruption. That said, approximately 80% of our business, volumetrically, is in the hands of our top-15 bottlers or run through our Bottling Investment group. The remaining 20% are small to mid-sized. Our large public bottlers are well managed companies with healthy balance sheets. Nearly all of our small-to-mid-sized bottlers are in a stable position and taking proactive steps in efficient working capital management, expenses and capital to manage the situation. As we close the books on the second quarter, there is no doubt that this has been a challenging time for the Coca-Cola system. Throughout, our system has remained focused on the journey ahead, pivoting and adapting to ensure that we accelerate our transformation, allowing our system to emerge. With that, operator, we are ready to take questions.

Questions and Answers:

Our first question comes from Bryan Spillane with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America — Analyst

Hi, thank you and good morning everyone.

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America — Analyst

I guess my question is just around the balance between efficiency and growth. We’ve come a long way in the last couple of years to exit last year to be at the top end of the revenue growth algorithm and I guess, now we’re contemplating trying to get back to that level, but at the same time, with a focus on efficiency. So, James, maybe if you could talk a little bit about organizationally how you’re just going to balance, trying to achieve both of those things at the same time.

