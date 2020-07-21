Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

Infographic: Coca-Cola reports Q2 2020 earnings

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Tuesday. Despite a steep decline in revenues and income, the beverage giant managed to surpass analyst projections, sending the stock up 1.4% during pre-market hours.

The company added that unit case volume for July month-to-date was down mid-single digits globally, even though there has been an improvement in away-from-home channels.

Earlier, rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) had reported better-than-expected second-quarter results riding on the strength of its snack platform.

