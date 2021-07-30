Twilio (TWLO) earnings Q2 2021 results

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Second quarter GAAP net loss was $227.8 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $99.6 million, or $0.71 per share in second quarter of 2020.
Revenue increased 67% to $668.9 million.
“Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter as our revenue growth accelerated at a run rate of more than $2.6 billion. Companies across industries are adopting our platform to drive better, more personalized levels of customer engagement, and we remain convinced that we are in the midst of a massive shift that is driving a generational opportunity for Twilio.”Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO
