Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Twilio reports Q3 results. Here’s everything you need to know
Software company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting adjusted profit and an increase in revenues.
Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.03 billion in the September quarter. Both business segments — Communications and Data & Applications — registered growth. The company reported net income per share of $0.58 per share for the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.27 per share last year.
On a reported basis, it was a loss of $0.78 per share for the quarter, which marked an improvement from the prior-year period when the company incurred a loss of $2.63 per share.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
TTWO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2024 financial results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion. GAAP net loss was $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share,
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q4 2023 revenue and profit beat estimates
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said
What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings