Twilio reports Q3 results. Here’s everything you need to know

Software company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting adjusted profit and an increase in revenues.

Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.03 billion in the September quarter. Both business segments — Communications and Data & Applications — registered growth. The company reported net income per share of $0.58 per share for the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.27 per share last year.

On a reported basis, it was a loss of $0.78 per share for the quarter, which marked an improvement from the prior-year period when the company incurred a loss of $2.63 per share.

