Earnings: Highlights of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q4 2022 results

Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), a leading provider of programmable communication tools, has reported a 22% increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the tech firm reported a profit for the quarter.

Adjusted net income, on a per-share basis, was $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $0.20 per share in the corresponding period of last year.

On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $229.4 million or $1.24 per share for the latest quarter, compared to a loss of $291.4 million or $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $1.02 billion during the three-month period.

“While our vision remains, the way we operate and execute has changed — all in service of driving better focus for the business and ultimately enhancing value creation for our shareholders,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s CEO.

