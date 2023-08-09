Twilio (TWLO) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported total revenue of $1.04 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 10% year-over-year. Organic revenue also grew 10%.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $166.1 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $322.7 million, or $1.77 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $980-990 million and adjusted EPS of $0.33-0.37.
Prior performance
