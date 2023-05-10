Twilio (TWLO) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported revenue of $1.01 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 15% year-over-year. Organic revenue grew 15% year-over-year.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $342.1 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to $221.6 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.47.
For the second quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to be $980-990 million.
