Microsoft (MSFT) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2024 earnings increased year-over-year, reflecting strong performance by the tech giant’s main operating segments.

Third-quarter revenues came in at $61.86 billion, compared to $52.86 billion in the same period of 2023. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment.

Net income increased to $21.9 billion or $2.94 per share in the March quarter from $18.3 billion or $2.45 per share in the comparable period of the previous year.

Prior Performance