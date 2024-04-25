Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Microsoft (MSFT) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2024 earnings increased year-over-year, reflecting strong performance by the tech giant’s main operating segments.
Third-quarter revenues came in at $61.86 billion, compared to $52.86 billion in the same period of 2023. The top line benefitted from strong contributions from the cloud business segment.
Net income increased to $21.9 billion or $2.94 per share in the March quarter from $18.3 billion or $2.45 per share in the comparable period of the previous year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GOOG, GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $80.5 billion. Revenue growth was 16% in constant currency. Net income was
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. First-quarter worldwide sales
Infographic: A snapshot of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q1 2024 financial results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Thursday reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8