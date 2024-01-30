Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings grow on higher revenues, beat Street view

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday said its second-quarter 2024 earnings increased year-over-year, reflecting strong performance of the tech giant’s key operating segments. The results also beat estimates.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $62.02 billion, compared to $52.75 billion in the same period of 2023, and topped expectations. Net income increased to $21.9 billion or $2.93 per share in the December quarter from $16.4 billion or $2.20 per share in the comparable period of the previous year. Earnings also exceeded the market’s expectations.

“We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale. By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

Prior Performance