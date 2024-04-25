GOOG, GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $80.5 billion. Revenue growth was 16% in constant currency.

Net income was $23.7 million, or $1.89 per share, compared to $15 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Alphabet’s Board of Directors today approved the initiation of a cash dividend program, and declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share that will be paid on June 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2024, on each of the company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C shares.

The stock soared 12% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

