Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew 11%.
Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company grew 34% to $2.54 billion, or $0.59 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 11% to $0.78.
Both the top and bottom line number beat estimates.
For the full year of 2023, organic revenue is expected to grow 8-9%.
The stock gained 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday after the report.
Prior performance
