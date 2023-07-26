Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew 11%.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company grew 34% to $2.54 billion, or $0.59 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 11% to $0.78.

Both the top and bottom line number beat estimates.

For the full year of 2023, organic revenue is expected to grow 8-9%.

The stock gained 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday after the report.

Prior performance