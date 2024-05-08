Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Uber Technologies reports wider loss for Q1 2024; revenue up 15%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter of 2024. Revenues of the ride-sharing giant increased 15% during the three months.
Net loss attributable to the company was $654 million or $0.32 per share in the March quarter, compared to a loss of $157 million or $0.08 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.
There was a 15% increase in net revenues to $10.1 billion in the first quarter from $8.82 billion in the same period of 2023. At $37.65 billion, gross bookings were up 20% year-over-year.
“Our results this quarter once again demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent, profitable growth at scale. More than 7 million people now choose to earn flexibly on Uber every month, with driver earnings of $16.6 billion continuing to grow faster than our top line,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Shopify’s (SHOP) Q1 2024 earnings results
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue increased 23% to $1.9 billion compared to the prior-year period. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 23% year-over-year to
EA Earnings: Electronic Arts reports lower revenues for Q4 2024
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Tuesday reported a decline in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, the top line came in slightly above analysts' estimates. Fourth-quarter
What to look for when Home Depot (HD) reports Q1 2024 earnings
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 17% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its