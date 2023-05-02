Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Uber’s (UBER) Q1 2023 earnings results
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Revenue grew 33% on a constant currency basis.
Net loss attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $157 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $5.9 billion, or $3.04 per share, last year.
Gross bookings grew 19% YoY to $31.4 billion.
