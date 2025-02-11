Coca-Cola Q4 2024 revenue and adj. earnings increase YoY, beat estimates

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The soft drink giant’s adjusted earnings rose to $0.55 per share in the December quarter from $0.49 per share a year earlier and topped expectations. Net income attributable to shareowners, on an unadjusted basis, was $2.20 billion or $0.51 per share in Q4, compared to $1.97 billion or $0.46 per share in the year-ago period.

There was a 6% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $11.54 billion from $10.85 billion last year. Analysts were looking for a lower top-line number.

Prior Performance